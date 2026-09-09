Persona 6 and Persona 4 Revival Are Officially Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Atlus has officially announced that Persona 6 and Persona 4 Revival are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. While the next mainline Persona game does not have a release date yet, Persona 4 Revival will launch on Nintendo’s newest console on May 20, 2027.

Persona 6 Nintendo Switch 2 Version Confirmed

Screenshot: Atlus, Nintendo

Following years of rumors and speculation, Persona 6 has finally been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2. The announcement is particularly exciting for Nintendo fans, as it means they won’t have to miss out on the next major installment in Atlus’ popular RPG series.

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Unfortunately, a release date for Persona 6 has not been confirmed yet. Atlus also did not reveal whether the Nintendo Switch 2 version will launch alongside the game’s other platforms or arrive at a later date.

However, simply having a Nintendo Switch 2 version confirmed is still major news. Previous entries such as Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable eventually made their way to the original Switch, while Persona 3 Reload skipped Nintendo’s previous console entirely.

Persona 4 Revival Nintendo Switch 2 Port Also Confirmed

Screenshot: Atlus

Atlus has also officially announced that Persona 4 Revival is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 on May 20, 2027. However, the Nintendo port’s release date will launch later than the game’s other console versions.

While the delay may be disappointing, confirmation of a Nintendo Switch 2 version is still exciting news for fans. The original Persona 4 Golden is already available on Nintendo Switch, making Switch 2 a natural home for its upcoming remake

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More details about Persona 6, including its release date, editions, and potential Nintendo Switch 2 features, will likely be revealed closer to launch. For now, fans can officially look forward to playing the next mainline Persona adventure on Nintendo’s newest console.