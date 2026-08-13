Persona Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joker Skin

Epic Games has revealed a Persona Fortnite collab in a new Fortnite Override teaser trailer. The short clip shows Persona 5’s protagonist entering the Battle Royale, confirming that we will be getting a Joker Fortnite skin in Chapter 7 Season 4.

Fortnite Persona Trailer Reveals Joker Skin For Chapter 7 season 4 Override

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has announced that a Persona Fortnite collab is coming to the game soon in a new Override teaser trailer. The short clip shows Persona 5’s protagonist inside the Battle Royale, confirming that we will be getting a Joker Fortnite skin in Chapter 7 Season 4 on August 20.

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The Persona Fortnite crossover was revealed through a Fortnite Override ARG that Epic Games recently launched on Discord. Players have had to “hack the lobby” by entering various passwords connected to upcoming gaming collaborations. For the Persona 5 teaser, the correct password was “TakeYourHeart,” which is a direct reference to the calling cards used by the Phantom Thieves in the Atlus RPG.

Joker’s inclusion also lines up with previous Chapter 7 Season 4 datamine leaks claiming that the Persona 5 protagonist would be joining Fortnite this year. However, the new trailer is the first official look at his upcoming skin in the upcoming Fortnite Override season.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Persona Fortnite collab release date is August 20, 2026, alongside the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. However, Epic Games has not revealed whether Joker will be included in the Fortnite Override Battle Pass or sold separately through the Item Shop. Although interestingly, dataminers have previously speculated that he would be one of the skins included in the CH7S4 battle pass.

It’s also currently unclear whether the crossover will feature other Phantom Thieves or additional Persona 5 cosmetics. Characters such as Morgana, Ann Takamaki, and Ryuji Sakamoto would all make sense as a Fortnite Item shop bundle, but Joker is the only character confirmed for the battle royale at the time of writing.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games is revealing a different gaming collaboration every day in the lead-up to Fortnite Override. So far Sonic, 99 Nights in the Forest, Tetris and now Persona have been confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4 – which is now confirmed to be gaming legends-themed.

For now, players can expect the Joker Fortnite skin to arrive when Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20. Epic Games will also likely reveal the full Persona Fortnite cosmetic set before the new season goes live.