The Best Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts, From Earbuds to Engraved Steak

What’s better than a donut on Valentine’s Day? Eight donuts that spell out “I love you,” placed on a Swarovski-studded platter and served to your boo after she’s scarfed down a tomahawk steak with the words “MARRY ME, BRENDA??” engraved into the side. Customization has come a long way since the Gutenberg Bible, baby, and there’s no better time to take advantage of humanity’s inanso ability to individualize absolutely everything than with personalized Valentine’s Day gifts.

The best personalized Valentine’s Day gifts run the gamut from custom board games and classy photo albums (never not in style), to jewelry that is sweet—but not tacky—and cookware that comes with a personal touch. We’ve found personalized sex toys for spicing things up on those black silk sheets, customized undies, Carhartt tool bags, and so many other ways of saying I <3 YOU.

Make coupons for stuff you never want to do

A full body massage? Cooking dinner instead of ordering Chipotle burrito bowls again? All those romantic gestures call for 40 exclusive ticket coupons that can be customized with 10 different options. “Babe, can you make me chicken parm?”… “Where’s your coupon?”

Custom earbuds for streaming love anthems

JBL won Valentine’s Day when it comes to thoughtful girls for an audiophile, in the form of these customizable headphones. The Endurance Peak 3 model case can be personalized with a special lovey-dovey message or even a picture on the case. Find the cringest photo of you two to flaunt your love while soft-crying to Weyes Blood on the subway. As for tech features, your lover can expect up to 50 hours of battery life, deep bass, speedy charging, dust and water resistance, and an Ambient Aware mode to stay alert when listening while outdoors.

A love letter that you can (maybe) leave out in your living room

Write out all your feels on a pillow while you two whisper sweet nothings to each other post-sexy time. Devise your own title, six-line message, and closing signature for epic sappiness.

For the boo who’s addicted to candy

The notoriously sexy (some would say TOO sexy) Green M&M is our forever Valentine. Customize an M&M gift box with assorted colors of your choosing and the ability to pick a custom message.

A thoughtfully assembled photo album will always slap

Nothing shows how much you’ve been clocking the important moments with your Valentine quite like a beautiful, tangible collection of curated pictures in a linen-covered photo album with up to 50 pages for your cherished memories. This one from Artifact Uprising has an attractive minimalist cover that doesn’t give off “Live Laugh Love” vibes, which we appreciate.

Say “I love you” with steak

You can’t beat this meat, baby. Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors are third-generation meat slingers from New Jersey, and they offer a custom 40-ounce tomahawk steak—yes, you read that correctly—with your lover’s name on the bone.

They’re the Homer to your Marge

Angel Food Bakery is one of Minneapolis’ best bakeries and is beloved for its personalized, custom-message donuts and its iconic Bourbon Caramel Donut Bread Pudding. Thanks to Goldbelly, you can now get its popular treats shipped anywhere in the country.

For the couple that loves board games

A personalized four-across game [cough Cnnect Fur cough] to commemorate whatever anniversary is dearest to your heart, from the first time you kissed to that time your partner fought a swole kangaroo at that open-air animal park.

A personalized notebook

Is your SO an aspiring poet? A writer of limericks, a sketch artist, or a hard-to-shop-for Virgo who’s obsessed with making lists? If so, they’ll appreciate a personalized journal and cool planner for keeping their flashes of genius—or at least their grocery list—organized.

They’re kind of a tool bag, but they’re your tool bag

Embroider this Carhartt tool bag with any two-line personalization you want, so everyone else on the job site will know that they’re DADDI’S KINKEE BB.

‘Til plug do us part

What better way to pop the question than with a personalized sex toy? This silver anal plug comes as a cute ring and in a very accessible size for butt-stuff beginners and seasoned players alike.

The best personalized gift for chefs

Whether they’re a legit chef or just someone who likes to garnish everything with Maldon salt and a sprig of something green, your food-loving boo will appreciate a personalized cast iron skillet from Smithey Ironware, who make some of the best cast iron skillets out there.

Sock it to them

Yes, it really is as easy as uploading a picture of your face onto socks. You’ll be that much closer to their feet, which is always your goal as their sole discerning lover.

A cardboard cutout of your face

Your partner will arrive home after an exhausting day at work, and from the corner of their eye they see your shining face—somehow, even though you live 400 miles away—in the form of a cutout peering out from behind the bed. Romance ain’t dead, even if Ben Affleck did act TRÈS rude to that lifesize cutout of Ana de Armas.

Of course, personalized underwear

There’s nothing remotely more romantic than having your face on your partner’s junk. We aren’t being one hundred percent serious, but you should know that these exist.

You can’t go wrong

When all else fails, you can just take the classic route with flowers. But, these Eternity Roses have the potential to last a year or longer (!) and can be ordered in a box shaped like any letter—presumably, their initial(s).

Wishing you and yours a tasty, romantic, pleather-filled V-Day.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.