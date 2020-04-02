Pesto, Olive, and Artichoke Tuna Salad Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup|50 grams chopped artichoke hearts
2 tablespoons homemade or store bought pesto
1 tablespoon olive oil
12 pitted kalamata olives, roughly chopped
1 (4-ounce|115-gram) can tuna, drained
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
sliced and toasted bread of your choice, for serving
Directions
In a medium bowl, mix together the artichoke hearts, pesto, olive oil, olives, and tuna. Season with salt and pepper and serve as-is, or on some nicely toasted bread or crackers. Also add some greens, or even a few slices of tomato. Heck, turn it into a tuna melt and add some provolone over the top. You do you.
