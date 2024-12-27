A House Cat Died From Bird Flu After Eating Contaminated Pet Food

In a devastating escalation of events, a house cat recently died of the bird flu likely contracted from raw frozen pet food. The fatality prompted a nationwide recall of the food, Fox Business reported.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) alerted pet owners on Thursday that they tested samples of Northwest Naturals brand 2lb Turkey Recipe raw & frozen pet food and found a H5N1 strain of the bird flu virus.

“Testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) and the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (ODVL) at Oregon State University confirmed a house cat in Washington County contracted H5N1 and died after consuming the raw frozen pet food,” the department wrote. “Tests confirmed a genetic match between the virus in the raw and frozen pet food and the infected cat.”

Northwest Naturals Issues Cat Food Recall

As a result of the positive test and the death of the cat, Northwest Naturals issued a voluntary recall.

“Northwest Naturals is voluntarily recalling one batch of Northwest Naturals brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food after it was tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus,” the company wrote on its website. “Consumption of raw or uncooked pet food contaminated with HPAI can cause illness in animals. To date, one case of illness in a domestic cat has been reported in connection with this issue.”

According to the company, the recalled product was sold through distributors in AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, MD, MI, MN, PA, RI, and WA in the United States, and British Columbia in Canada. It was also packaged in 2-pound plastic bags with “Best if used by” dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1.

“This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Salem, Oregon,” Northwest Naturals wrote. “Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should immediately discard the product and contact the place of purchase for a full refund.”