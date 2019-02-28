These Disturbing, Hyperrealistic Pet Masks Are Truly the Stuff of Nightmares

Are you a proud pet owner who secretly dreams of melding your corporeal form with your cat or dog in order to become some kind of half-human, half-beast monstrosity that violates all laws of God and man? If so, look no further!

On Thursday, AV Club uncovered a brand new service in Japan that will craft custom, hyperrealistic masks for pet owners based on their beloved animals—and the prototypes are deeply, deeply fucking terrifying.

Watch this if you dare:

A Japanese press release announcing the launch of this horrific project says that the whole thing was dreamed up by the companies Shindo Rinka and 91, the latter of which appears to specialize in life-like animal masks—so you’ll have them to blame when these things catch on.

If, for some reason, you long to look like some kind of faux-Ancient Egyptian god or a knockoff “King” from Tekken and money is no object, just head over to the Shindo Rinka website and sign up.



All you have to do is send in some photos of your pet, and the mask maestros will pick up their fake fur and translucent whiskers and lifeless animal eyes and work their magic. You, uh, also have to shell out upwards of $3,000, according to Grape, which first reported the story—but hey, putting together a disturbingly realistic pet mask probably isn’t cheap.

Of course, the true metamorphosis won’t be finished until the company starts making tiny human masks for the pets to wear, completing the cursèd union between Man and Beast and inextricably bonding you both forever and always, in this world and the next, but I guess we’ll have to wait for that one.

No promises your dog or cat won’t fucking hate you after you show up one day wearing its own face, either. That’s a risk you’ll just have to take.

