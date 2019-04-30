Rap Geezers Pete & Bas Are Playing OBL Beer’s #SUPERCANS Launch Party

Launch parties – they’re never what they’re cracked up to be. Most of them seem to involve standing around in a closed shop, with a bored DJ playing Drake and a bucket full of lukewarm bottles of lager. But put your prejudices aside for a second, because Old Blue Last Beer are about to throw a proper launch party, for a proper, proper product.



On the 1 May, we’re celebrating the launch of the new OBL Beer can – one that’s bigger at 473ml, and thus obviously better, than before. Just call these tall boys #SUPERCANS. In honour of their arrival, our friends at Old Blue Last beer are putting on a multi-room pub rave. And you’re invited.



The party’s taking place at Highbury’s famous Garage venue in north London on Wednesday 1 May, where your attention spans will be satisfied with a range of live acts, including the fearsome-as-they-are-acclaimed California punks Culture Abuse, Manchester grime lads Levelz, 6-foot-10 south London MC XO Man and London’s oldest grime duo Pete & Bas. On top of that there’ll be DJ sets from Barely Legal and Eliza Rose.



Not quite enough for you? Well, there will also be Noisey Karaoke and free bloody beer. But the icing on the cake has to be a live PA from a special secret guest who’ll be heading up to us from her home in SE16. So pause that true crime doc you were going to watch, drink a large glass of milk (doesn’t have to be cows – we’re not savages) and get yourself down to The Garage this Wednesday 1 May, from 7PM.