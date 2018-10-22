Pete Davidson Says He’s Looking for a New Roommate After Ariana Grande Split

If laughter is the best medicine, Pete Davidson took out a prescription on Saturday following his week-old breakup with pop star Ariana Grande. On Sunday, the SNL star spoke for the first time about the called-off engagement at a comedy show he co-hosted with Judd Apatow, E! News reports.



“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson joked to the audience at Judd & Pete for America, a charity show for Swing Left in LA. He’s also apparently in the market for a new place, seeing as he was reportedly living at Grande’s $16 million beanbag-adorned apartment after they got engaged.

“Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he reportedly asked onstage.

Davidson also answered a question many people following their relationship had since news of their breakup dropped.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Davidson said. “I’m fucking 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

He continued: “So, obviously you know I, we broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent of it said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that shit man. They’re literally fucking haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, fuck that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’”

Eventually, he reportedly acknowledged his place among the hellscape news cycle that has become the new normal. “I feel like I am America,” he said. “I’m a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the dick. You’re like, ‘Ah, that fucking poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself.’ That’s America.”

While his former fiancé takes some time off to cope with the brutal year she’s had, Davidson seems to be using comedy, an effective therapeutic tool, to get through the breakup with Grande, who reportedly returned the $93,000 ring he gave her, but kept their miniature pig and the apartment, obviously. Pete, if you’re reading this, there’s an apartment open in my building that’s great, as long as you don’t need a sink in your bathroom. DM me for details.

