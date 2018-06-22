Listen to Peter Cottontale, Chance The Rapper and Daniel Caesar’s New Song

Social Experiment keyboardist Peter CottonTale has released a new solo track, “Forever Always”. A star-studded affair, the track features Chance The Rapper, Daniel Caesar, Rex Orange County, Madison Ryann Ward and Yebba. An airy, mid-tempo pop track, “Forever Always” veers very close to yacht rock (check the guitar solo around 2 and a half minutes in) but it’s a delight regardless. Listen below:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/09UQVhlbsKc3rwupGBhq38

Chance The Rapper recently collaborated with Cardi B on her Invasion of Privacy track “Best Life”. Rex Orange County recently appeared in the top five of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2018 poll, while Toronto native Daniel Caesar recently pulled off a great Tiny Desk Concert. Everyone on this track is thriving, and I’m stoked!

