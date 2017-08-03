UK Punk Singer Says He Was Refused Entry to the US for Impersonating Trump

Before I get into this I would like to say:

Borders suck, free movement rules, people should be able to do what they want!

However. Peter Bywaters, AKA singer of UK punx Peter and the Test Tube Babies, AKA your absolute fucking dad on a proper big one with the lads, says that he was recently refused entry to the USA, essentially because there’s a video of him taking the piss out of Donald Trump.

Presumably in a radical act of mockery and protest, during a tour of Germany last year, Bywaters played shows dressed as Trump “smoking a fake joint” (rock and fucking roll). And he says that he was shown footage of one of those very performances by border security as he tried to enter the US late last week, as evidence as to why he would not be allowed into the country. Let’s not even get into the fact that he looks a bit more like Boris Johnson at a glance, in the get-up.

He was due to meet his bandmates to play California’s Punk Invasion festival, but instead says he was detained for six hours, when he claims he was fingerprinted, photographed, DNA-swabbed, and made to give an official statement, before being placed on a flight back to the UK (on which he says he was “refused alcohol”). Punk weeps for its loss.

In all seriousness, however, this is a pretty sad and scary state of affairs, but Peter, of course, has had the last laugh. He told Team Rock: “I expect to still be the singer of Peter & The Test Tube Babies by the end of the year […] Will Trump still be president by the end of the summer? A US tour or festival will never, ever happen again.” There’s the US told.

