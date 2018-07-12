There’s a Petition to Remove Charlamagne Tha God From ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God, one-third of the radio morning show The Breakfast Club, is the subject of a new Care2 petition after a woman came forward with details of an alleged rape in 2001. The new information prompted the petition, which is calling for the radio host to be fired from the show.

Jessica Reid accused Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, of rape in 2001 when she was a minor and he was 22-years-old. This week, the now 32-year-old spoke to The Blast saying she wants to reopen the case. A 2001 Berkeley County Sheriff’s police report states Reid, then 15, was brought to a party where she was given a drink that “tasted like soda.” She said woke up to a man, who she identifies as McKelvey, forcing himself on her. She was taken to a nearby hospital where it was confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. In 2001, Charlagmane was arrested for “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engaging in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen-year-old child minor,” but was ultimately found guilty of a lesser charge. Now, Reid wants to revisit the rape charge.

Videos by VICE

The petition was launched yesterday with a goal of 5,000 signatures. It currently has 4,564 supporters. Charlamagne has referenced this incident before on-air and in an interview with DJ Akademiks where he maintains his innocence. South Carolina, where the incident occurred, has no statute of limitations.

Update: Today, Charlamagne’s lawyers told TMZ: “More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it.”



Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

