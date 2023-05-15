Petlibro’s New Cat Water Fountain Was Sent From the Year 3000

We’re not wellness gurus or anything, but if the wisdom of the World Wide Web™ is anything to go by, it’s very clear that staying hydrated is the key to maintaining good health. Whether you’re using a “smart” water bottle, receiving hourly app alerts, or just tracking your hydration levels using the good old fashioned “Do I feel thirsty right now?” test, there’s plenty of ways for you to stay in-the-know on your current relationship with H2O. But if hydration is the key to health and happiness, who’s to say that doesn’t apply to your pets as well? If you’re asking Petlibro, keeping track of that information might be easier than you think.

Petlibro, a modern pet gear brand that’s willing to ask the big questions (like, say: “Have you ever wondered what your cat is saying when it meows?”) has innovated on a variety of household pet products, ranging from feeders to toys. Its sleek Dockstream series is designed for discerning cats who prefer to drink flowing, filtered water as their preferred form of hydration. (Please don’t tell my cat, who is more than happy to drink tap water out of a plain metal bowl or whatever glass I’m currently drinking out of).

The Dockstream series’ newest drop transforms its water fountain into a full-on hydration station, using an accompanying app that doesn’t just monitor water consumption, but also makes maintenance easier than ever. Using Petlibro’s Pawsense technology, the Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain can actively track water intake volume, the time and frequency of drinking sessions, and even performance over time against your cat’s hydration goals (yes, you read that correctly). We never thought we’d spend serious time measuring out and mulling over the amount of water our cats drink in a day, but according to Petlibro, vets recommend healthy cats slurp up a daily serving of four ounces of water for every five pounds of body weight. Sure, you think your cat might be receiving enough water on their own, but next time your vet asks serious questions about their hydration habits, you’ll know the details down to the drop.

On top of tracking consumption habits, the Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain’s app can adjust water flow modes (shout out “continuous flow”), warn you when the fountain’s reservoir is running low, and notify you when it’s time to swap out the water filter.

It might seem like you’re overthinking your cat’s eating and drinking habits, and yes, the Dockstream is more expensive than a metal bowl and a regular trip to the fridge or kitchen sink. That said, given that the Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain is designed to take the guesswork out of keeping your pet hydrated, there’s certainly some merit to using its app (rather than “the eye test”) to determine when your cat’s water bowl is begging for a refresh. Fortunately though, that investment might be a little bit easier to swallow, given that Petlibro is offering 20% off any purchase of the Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain for shoppers on Petlibro or Amazon with code 10PLWF105. Besides, with a whisper-quiet 23dB flow sound, an investment in this Petlibro water fountain might double as a white noise machine (depending on how close you sleep to your cat’s food and water bowls—we don’t judge).

Whether you’ve got whiskers or not, don’t forget to hydrate!

Purchase the Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain on Petlibro and Amazon.

