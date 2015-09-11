Here’s a Video of Arsenal Keeper Petr Cech Playing a Drum Cover of Nirvana’s “In Bloom”

This article originally appeared on Noisey UK.

Over time, YouTube has evolved from a place to store videos of babies and cats into a hub of interaction, information, and entertainment where you can learn how to apply your makeup in autumn or how to change the motor shaft seal on a dishwasher. But now, YouTube has evolved into something truly indescribable because Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has become a drum vlogger.

Below, you can watch him thrash skillfully through “In Bloom”—if he hits that snare drum any harder, he’s going to hurt himself—in turn, offering the most Internet cover of Nirvana that has come into existence yet: a vlogged tribute to the band recorded by a Czech Premier League footballer.

His drumming is not half bad! His fluency with the fills that transition between the verse and chorus are remotely special. Yeah, there’s some timing issues, but who are we to be sticklers? Dave Grohl’s never had a Premier League save in his life. And Cech is enjoying himself: That’s all we ask from any music in the world ever. Petr has also covered Rihanna, U2, Coldplay and Foo Fighters, so be sure to keep an eye out for Petr Cech Drums The Classics on vinyl at Tesco this Christmas.

Things always get weird on the peripheries of an event, like when the sea disappears just before a tidal wave. Now that English Premier League players are covering Nirvana, we can 100 percent confirm that these must be the final dying embers of what has been over a year of Nirvanamonium. Soon, we shall return to normality. Until then, watch this.