At a “Taste of the Broncos” event at Mile High last night, Peyton Manning led the Colorado Symphony in a rousing rendition of his alma mater’s fight song, “Rocky Top.” It seems like he did a fine job of it, and you can listen here, but if you watch the film you notice some sloppiness in his game. Let’s go to the chalkboard and see if we can figure out what went wrong.

Ah. Yes. He’s holding the baton upside down.

