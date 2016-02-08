Peyton Manning Mum on Retirement, Confirms He Will Drink a Bunch of Beers

Peyton Manning will almost assuredly retire after this season, especially since he can go out on top as a two-time Super Bowl winner. Tracy Wolfson got the first crack at Manning after the Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 and after the usual congratulations/talk-about-what-it-was-like-out-there line of questioning, Wolfson got down to brass tacks: was this the last game of your career?

Peyton deflected the question, saying he wanted to kiss his wife and kids, and then drink a whole shitload of Budweisers before announcing anything. Good for him, beers go great with Papa John’s brand Pizza foodstuff.

[CBS]