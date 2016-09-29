VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

Phantogram Premiere a Bombastic New Track “You’re Mine”

By

Share:

​Our favorite electro-pop pals Phantogram are gearing up to release their new record ​Three ​next week on October 7 via Republic Records. Before the jump, though, they’ve decided to share a new cut from the record called “You’re Mine.” It’s a ferocious, catchy song that kind of encapsulates what the group is going for with their new album—just fuggin’ bangers. This project follows the EP they released under the name Big Grams with OutKast’s Big Boi, and we’re excited to play it at very high volumes in very crowded parties. Stream ​”You’re Mine” below and be sure to pre-order ​Three ​right here.

Catch Phantogram on Tour:

Videos by VICE

09-29 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
09-30 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater
10-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
10-02 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
10-04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10-05 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
10-06 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10-07 Seattle, WA – The Paramount
10-08 Victoria, British Columbia – Sugar Nightclub
10-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
10-11 Salt Lake City, UT – In the Venue
10-12 Denver, CO – The Fillmore 
10-14 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10-15 Ames, IA – Great Hall Memorial Union
10-16 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10-18 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Pavilion
10-19 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre
10-20 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
10-21 Boston, MA – House of Blues 
10-22 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
10-24 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore 
10-25 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-26 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-28 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz  
10-29 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore  
10-30 Knoxville, TN – The Mill and the Mine 
10-31 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works  
11-02 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre 
11-03 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater 
11-04 Austin, TX – Sound On Sound Festival 
11-05 Dallas, Texas – Bomb Factory 
11-08 Paris, FR – Petit Bain 
11-10 Amsterdam, NLD – Bitterzoet 
11-11 Berlin, DEU – Lido 
11-14 Brighton, UK – Patterns 
11-16 London, UK – Heaven 
11-17 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute 
11-18 Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut 
12-28 Busselton, AU – Southbound Festival
1-1 Sydney, AU – Field Day

​​

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE