Phantogram Premiere a Bombastic New Track “You’re Mine”

Our favorite electro-pop pals Phantogram are gearing up to release their new record Three next week on October 7 via Republic Records. Before the jump, though, they’ve decided to share a new cut from the record called “You’re Mine.” It’s a ferocious, catchy song that kind of encapsulates what the group is going for with their new album—just fuggin’ bangers. This project follows the EP they released under the name Big Grams with OutKast’s Big Boi, and we’re excited to play it at very high volumes in very crowded parties. Stream ”You’re Mine” below and be sure to pre-order Three right here.
Catch Phantogram on Tour:
09-29 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
09-30 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater
10-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
10-02 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
10-04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10-05 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
10-06 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10-07 Seattle, WA – The Paramount
10-08 Victoria, British Columbia – Sugar Nightclub
10-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
10-11 Salt Lake City, UT – In the Venue
10-12 Denver, CO – The Fillmore
10-14 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10-15 Ames, IA – Great Hall Memorial Union
10-16 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10-18 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Pavilion
10-19 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre
10-20 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
10-21 Boston, MA – House of Blues
10-22 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
10-24 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10-25 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-26 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-28 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10-29 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
10-30 Knoxville, TN – The Mill and the Mine
10-31 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11-02 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
11-03 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
11-04 Austin, TX – Sound On Sound Festival
11-05 Dallas, Texas – Bomb Factory
11-08 Paris, FR – Petit Bain
11-10 Amsterdam, NLD – Bitterzoet
11-11 Berlin, DEU – Lido
11-14 Brighton, UK – Patterns
11-16 London, UK – Heaven
11-17 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute
11-18 Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
12-28 Busselton, AU – Southbound Festival
1-1 Sydney, AU – Field Day