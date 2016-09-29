Phantogram Premiere a Bombastic New Track “You’re Mine”

​Our favorite electro-pop pals Phantogram are gearing up to release their new record ​Three ​next week on October 7 via Republic Records. Before the jump, though, they’ve decided to share a new cut from the record called “You’re Mine.” It’s a ferocious, catchy song that kind of encapsulates what the group is going for with their new album—just fuggin’ bangers. This project follows the EP they released under the name Big Grams with OutKast’s Big Boi, and we’re excited to play it at very high volumes in very crowded parties. Stream ​”You’re Mine” below and be sure to pre-order ​Three ​right here​.​​

Catch Phantogram on Tour:

09-29 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

09-30 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater

10-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

10-02 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

10-04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10-05 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

10-06 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-07 Seattle, WA – The Paramount

10-08 Victoria, British Columbia – Sugar Nightclub

10-09 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

10-11 Salt Lake City, UT – In the Venue

10-12 Denver, CO – The Fillmore

10-14 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10-15 Ames, IA – Great Hall Memorial Union

10-16 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10-18 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Pavilion

10-19 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre

10-20 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre

10-21 Boston, MA – House of Blues

10-22 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10-24 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10-25 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10-26 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10-28 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10-29 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10-30 Knoxville, TN – The Mill and the Mine

10-31 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11-02 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

11-03 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

11-04 Austin, TX – Sound On Sound Festival

11-05 Dallas, Texas – Bomb Factory

11-08 Paris, FR – Petit Bain

11-10 Amsterdam, NLD – Bitterzoet

11-11 Berlin, DEU – Lido

11-14 Brighton, UK – Patterns

11-16 London, UK – Heaven

11-17 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

11-18 Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

12-28 Busselton, AU – Southbound Festival

1-1 Sydney, AU – Field Day

​​