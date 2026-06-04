Phantom Blade Zero Creator Explains Game Delay and Upcoming Dedicated State of Play Event

The upcoming fast-paced action RPG Phantom Blade Zero reemerged during the June Sony State of Play, but the game has a later release date and plans for a more in-depth look later this summer.

Phantom Blade Zero Delayed to October 29

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Phantom Blade Zero was originally revealed in 2023 and the game was initially aiming for a September 9 release date. Although the game did make another appearance at the June Sony State of Play event, players aren’t going to be able to get their hands on it as early as expected.

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The new trailer shared during the Sony State of Play reveals that Phantom Blade Zero is now aiming for a late October release date instead. Following the presentation, the game’s creator posted an explanation for the change on social media:

“Phantom Blade Zero will now launch on October 29, 2026, moved from its previous date of September 9, 2026.

A 50-day delay cannot solve everything. But it does give us enough time to complete a number of clearly defined and genuinely important improvements. These refinements will directly affect how the game feels when players first step into the world of Phantom Blade Zero. We could have delivered some of them through post-launch updates, but for the players who choose to join us on day one, we believe they deserve the best version of Phantom Blade Zero we can deliver from the very beginning.”

Soulframe explained that over the past few months, the team has been streamlining content and focusing their efforts on polishing the areas that matter most.

Additionally, the S-GAME CEO’s update went on to tease a bit about what players will see and learn when the dedicated Phantom Blade Zero State of Play arrives later this summer.

“After pre-order opens, we will also have a dedicated State of Play focused entirely on Phantom Blade Zero: a 15-to-20-minute deep dive into the game’s world, combat, exploration, and character progression systems. The vast majority of what we show there will be brand-new.”

At this point in time, the team is not ready to share the date for the upcoming State of Play, but that will likely be revealed sometime closer to its late summer airing.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Phantom Blade Zero news and other updates from the Sony State of Play.

Phantom Blade Zero releases October 29 for PS5 and PC via Steam.