‘Phantom Blade Zero’ Looks Absolutely Incredible in Its Final Launch Trailer

Just days before Phantom Blade Zero launches, a new launch trailer has been revealed, offering fans a preview that runs over three minutes long. That’s not all the information Phantom Blade fans learned recently, with an update on upcoming editions coming next year.

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‘Phantom Blade Zero’ Confirms Physical Release Alongside Stunning New Launch Trailer

The new launch trailer highlights the game’s beautiful graphics, showcasing the environment and character models, all of which look absolutely stunning. It also highlights gameplay, including fight sequences. Close-up shots show off long, luxurious hair, gleaming eyes, and skin that looks real enough to touch. Phantom Blade Zero looks like a gorgeous game, and fortunately, players don’t have much longer to wait.

Videos by VICE

The game will be released digitally on October 29, coming to PlayStation and Steam. For those who still prefer physical media, though, there will be an option for that, too. Along with the launch trailer, the developer revealed that physical discs of Phantom Blade Zero will be released next year. Three editions will be available, including Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions. The Ultimate disc includes a collectible steel case.

‘Phantom Blade Zero’ Reveals 3 Physical Editions Coming in 2027

Although the release date for physical editions isn’t specific beyond 2027, it’s still positive news for players who don’t want to rely on digital releases. The announcement graphic included photos of the game discs, which means this will be a product people can actually get their hands on, not just a code in the box.

Phantom Blade Zero centers on Soul, an assassin who uses a wide range of weapons for his work, from traditional swords and the titular phantom blades to axes, hammers, and even larger weapons like cannons. In fact, he has over 30 primary weapons, and He can obtain over 20 Phantom Edges from enemies he defeats in battle. Phantom Edges provide him with specialized attacks.

Due to a serious wound to his heart, Soul only has a limited amount of time to live, so his mission to get to the heart of a crucial conspiracy is under a ticking clock. With combat inspired by real martial arts, Phantom Blade Zero draws players into a world rich in history and supernatural elements.

Part of the Phantom Blade series, which was initially known as the Rainblood series before being renamed, Phantom Blade Zero is a reboot that follows Rainblood: Town of Death and Rainblood Chronicles: Mirage. Next came two mobile games under the Phantom Blade name. This upcoming game is a standalone story that takes the original lore and gives it a new spin.

Ahead of its release, players can pre-order the game on both PlayStation and Steam.