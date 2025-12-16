Phantom Blade Zero PS5 Exclusivity Leaked — Brutal News for Xbox & Switch 2 Players

Phantom Blade Zero PS5 exclusivity has been revealed by PlayStation marketing material. However, according to the leak, Xbox and Switch 2 owners are going to have to wait a long time before they can play the anticipated action RPG.

Phantom Blade Zero Is PS5 Exclusive for a Year

Screenshot: S-GAME

For many players, Phantom Blade Zero has been on their radar since it was shown off at the PlayStation Showcase in 2023. However, many assumed that the Chinese RPG would be multiplatform. Following its impressive The Game Awards 2025 trailer, PlayStation has revealed that the action-rpg is actually exclusive to the PS5 for a limited time.

Before you panic too much, it will still be available on PC and Steam at launch. According to leaked PlayStation marketing, Phantom Blade Zero will specifically be a console exclusive only. “A PlayStation 5 console exclusive.” However the question then is, for how long will it be exclusive to Sony’s consoles?

Screenshot: S-GAME, PlayStation

Well thankfully we have the answer. PlayStation’s marketing material reveals that Phantom Blade Zero will be PS5 exclusive for 12-months. “Also available on PC. It will not be available on other consoles until at least 12 months after release date.” So yeah, Xbox and Switch 2 players will be waiting quite a long time to get their hands on this. Which is a pretty big bummer.

When does Phantom Blade Zero PS5 Exclusivity end?

Screenshot: S-GAME

While an exact date hasn’t been announced yet, we can actually figure it out based on the marketing material. Phantom Blade Zero launches on the PS5 on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. And we know that the PlayStation console exclusivity lasts at least 12-months after its launch.

Doing the quick math, that means the Phantom Blade Zero PS5 exclusivity ends on September 9, 2027. While that might seem obvious given it’s literally a year after, it’s also unlikely the game will launch on other platforms on that exact date. For example, PlayStation recently had a year-long exclusivity on Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake in 2024.

However, the Silent Hill 2 Xbox Series X launch wasn’t until November 21, 2025. This was about 13 months after the year long-exclusivity technically ended. If we see a similar pattern here, the RPG won’t release on Xbox or Switch 2 until October or November of 2027. Although be clear, S-GAME studios hasn’t actually announced that it will be coming to other consoles yet.

Screenshot: S-GAME

Platform Release Date PS5 Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Steam Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Epic Games Store Wednesday, September 9, 2026

As mentioned above, Phantom Blade Zero will launch on PS5 and PC on September 9, 2026. However the PC release will not be exclusive to a single store. So players will be able to purchase it on Steam, Epic Games Stores and other platforms.