Pharrell Issues a Cease and Desist Against Donald Trump

Pharrell Williams isn’t too fond of the idea of President Trump playing his music—especially not at a rally following a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue. Yesterday, per Pusha T’s Instagram,the Virginia producer sent a cease and desist letter to the White House to prohibit the president from playing “Happy” altogether.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played the song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” wrote Howard King, Pharrell’s attorney, in the letter addressed to the White House. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

It’s a bold move on behalf on Pharrell’s camp at a time where art and activism is inextricably tied. The best part of the letter isn’t just Pharrell’s disapproval of Trump’s use of “Happy,” but his request that he refrain playing any of his music at all. “Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” said King. Considering Pharrell’s bevy of solo hits and production credits, Trump’s musical library just got a lot sadder.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.