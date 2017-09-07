Pharrell Has Divulged the Secret to His Perfect Skin

Right now, you could show me a photograph of Pharrell Williams and I would be quite sure that I was looking at a man in his twenties. Pharrell, however, is actually forty-four years old, and has the smoothest, softest-looking skin in the music industry. People decades younger than him look withered and elderly in comparison.

And while good genes can certainly answer for a lot, there have to be some external factors (it’s well known, for example, that he has his own dermatologist.) Previously, he’s waxed lyrical about the benefits of Glytone Self-Foaming Cleanser, and now, in an interview with Dazed about his new Adidas collection, he’s added another piece to the puzzle of his skincare regime:

I exfoliate like a madman. When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you. To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman.

OK, this is a good start, but I’m going to need more detail. Is Pharrell doing acid exfoliation, or is he using a scrub? What are the specific products he’s using? You can’t just tease people like this Pharrell, we need to know, our glo-ups depend on it. Drop the full product regime, Pharrell, for the love of god.

Elsewhere in the interview – which is unfortunately a little short on any news about new music – Pharrell discussed politics, and specifically the issue of climate change. The topic is currently weighing heavy on the minds of many following extreme weather in the US, in the forms of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma:

There are just people who make a lot of money on pretending that these are not real issues. I don’t understand how you can live in Alaska and not believe in global warming. Actually, I do understand – a lack of empathy is very powerful. It can make you see things that are not there.

It’s an enlightening read if you’re interested in Pharrell’s relationship with fashion; or if, indeed, you are, like me, just after that skincare holy grail.

