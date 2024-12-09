‘Phasmophobia’ Decks the Halls With New ‘Winter’s Jest’ Update

The holidays are some of my favorite times of the year, and not because of the presents or the get-togethers. It’s because games like Phasmophobia always pop out a new update, turning a terrifying experience into something that’s a little more jolly. It looks like Kinetic Games is going above and beyond this year with the upcoming Winter’s Jest update. As long as I’m not getting chased down the halls by a demonic Santa Claus, I’ll be happy.

Ho, Ho, Holy Crap, Was That a Ghost I Just Saw in ‘phasmophobia’?

Starting on December 12, 2024, at midnight UTC, Phasmophobia fans should begin preparing for a winter wonderland. Just like the Halloween event that recently ended, fans can look forward to plenty of community goals to unlock new items and rewards.

There are a total of four maps undergoing a complete holiday overhaul, complete with wreaths, garlands, and even a few presents scattered around the map. Players will also need to keep their eyes peeled for Jack-In-The-Boxes spread throughout these maps, especially if they want to help with the community goals to unlock new rewards. The four maps we can look forward to exploring are:

Bleasdale

Maple Lodge

Point Hope

Tanglewood

You won’t have forever to unlock these rewards, though. The Phasmophobia Winter’s Jest event will come to a close on December 31, 2024, at 11:59PM UTC. With just a little over two weeks to peruse these halls as often as we can, we’ll need to hurry down the chimney if we want everything. The Community Driven Halloween Event went much better than expected. And now that Phasmophobia is available on current-gen consoles? It’ll be easy doing this one, too.

The best part of it all? You can jump into Phasmophobia with your favorite VR headset and get the scares of your life more festively than ever before. I just really wish we could chuck snowballs at the Demons while they’re chasing us around a room. That would turn the tide in our favor. I do hope we eventually get some goofy ghosty accessories during these holiday events, though. I would love to run away from an Obake wearing a festive Santa hat or something. It would make me feel better after getting my neck snapped, that’s for sure.