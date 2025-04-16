‘Phasmophobia’ Goes Hopping Down the Bunny Trail With Its First Seasonal Event of the Year, “Cursed Hollow”

Easter isn’t a holiday I typically associate with terror, but the Phasmophobia developers at Kinetic Games must know something I don’t. Sure, some of those Easter Bunny costumes we see at the mall can be terrifying. But Phasmophobia is hoping to take the idea of holiday haunts to a new level, with the newest Community Event going live. “Cursed Hollow” is going to be another collaborative effort with our fellow ghost hunters, but some surprises are bound to make this adventure all the more exciting.

Screenshot: Kinetic Games

“Cursed Hollow” Will Have Players Searching for Jackalopes in ‘Phasmophobia’, and That Sounds Amazing

Alongside Phasmophobia‘s updated Bleasdale Farmhouse, players will get the opportunity to rummage through nine different locations in search of Jackalope totems. These totems, while horrifyingly adorable, are going to activate some wild new effects. Some of these effects may actually be helpful to you and the team. Other effects, unfortunately, can work as major debuffs that make the hunt much more difficult. Seeing as these effects are random, no two hunts are going to feel the same during the “Cursed Hollow” event. And I’m eager to dig my heels in and see what everybody is going to get hit with.

Videos by VICE

After checking out Phasmophobia‘s “Cursed Hollow” event, I’m very excited to gather up my group of ghostbusters and jump in. Especially now that there isn’t just a Community Pool, but also a Personal Pool of rewards. Depending on the Community to band together is a pretty reasonable request, and something that works out well for everyone. But having personal quests to work through? That’s a welcome change of pace for solo hunters.

Are you ready to get spooky during the Easter season? Then get ready to jump into the “Cursed Hollow” event in Phasmophobia on April 17, 2025. This event is going to run for a total of three weeks, giving players plenty of time to get their hands dirty with some investigations. Plus, the jackalopes are absolutely precious, and I can’t wait to see my friends’ reactions to these new effects. One of the hunters in my Phasmophobia group jumps at the slightest noise. This is going to make every hunt even better.