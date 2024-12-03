‘Phasmophobia’ Has Already Moved a Million Units on Consoles in Just Over a Month

In just 35 days since its release on consoles, Phasmophobia has already haunted over a million customers on current-gen systems. As one of the most terrifying experiences on the planet, though, it’s easy to understand why folks would be drawn into its world. Overall, a four-player co-op experience where you get to play a slightly more serious Mystery Inc., sans the helpful canine companion? Sign me right up for this one.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Shockingly Good Sales Numbers Across the Board Make ‘Phasmophobia’ a Certified Hit

Kinetic Games released Phasmophobia into Early Access in September 2020, and it became a hit almost overnight. Now, four years later and following a release on Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5, Phasmophobia has sold nearly 22 million copies. For a debut title by a small indie studio, that’s an incredible feat. In this amount of time, that’s a massive accomplishment to hit. I’m considering double-dipping, myself.

After just 35 days on the Xbox Marketplace and PlayStation Store, Phasmophobia has crossed the 1 million mark. Fans have been eager to dive into this world of terror for years. And it seems that they put their money where their mouth is. With PSVR 2 support, players can see why this is easily the most terrifying game available on the system.

Daniel Knight, CEO And Lead Developer at Kinetic Games had this to say about this, frankly, incredible achievement:

“This incredible achievement is only possible thanks to our wonderful, supportive and engaged community. The entire team here at Kinetic Games could not be happier, reaching this milestone is the best Christmas present we could have wished for.”

Phasmophobia has received many updates since its release, making it one of the most in-depth horror simulators available. After spending over 40 hours with friends in this world? It’s easy to see why players love it so much. There’s nothing quite like watching your friend scream in terror while circling a table and trying not to get murked by a ghost. With over half a million Steam reviews in the “Overwhelmingly Positive” ranking, 22 million other players would seemingly agree with that statement. Horror seemingly knows no boundaries.