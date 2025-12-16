Phasmophobia is Arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

Phasmophobia is well-known as one of the most popular indie horror games in recent years, and now, fans have something exciting to look forward to. Phasmophobia has officially been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch 2 systems, with a release window of 2026. With this arrival, players will have the ability to dive right into ghost hunts while on the go, even grouping up with friends to share the experience.

Phasmophobia Gains a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Set to Launch in 2026

The Phasmophobia dev team, Kinetic Games, has officially announced that their fan-favorite horror game will be arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 systems in 2026. This announcement was part of the 2025 Game Awards, with the Kinetic Games team also dropping a reveal trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2, showcasing work-in-progress gameplay footage.

You and your team of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and try to gather as much evidence as you can. Use your ghost-hunting equipment to find and record evidence to sell on to a ghost removal team.

The game became immensely popular on Steam following its Early Access debut in 2020. Finally, over five years later, Phasmophobia is now looking to soon exit the Early Access stage as well, with an upcoming 1.0 release.

Will Phasmophobia’s Nintendo Switch Edition Have Multiplayer & Crossplay?

As for what has been confirmed for Phasmophobia on the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, the team appears to have taken the same approach as they have used with other console platforms. Generally, Phasmophobia is the type of game that needs to be played with a group of friends for the best overall experience.

Thankfully, fans will not need to worry about being forced into a spooky solo run just because they find themselves enjoying the Switch variant. The Switch 2’s copy will enable players to connect and create lobbies across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, ensuring fully-functioning cross-play

Phasmophobia currently has no confirmed release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, but as announced at the 2025 Game Awards, players can expect to see it pop up on the system at some point during 2026.