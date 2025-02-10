‘Phasmophobia’ Releases 2025 Roadmap, Including New Character Options and a Terrifying New Tool

Phasmophobia is one game that keeps giving back to its players. Not only is it one of the most terrifying horror games you can experience with your buddies, but it just keeps getting better. Alongside its successful release on consoles, Kinetic Games has pushed out an updated 2025 roadmap for Phasmophobia, detailing plenty of new changes coming to the game to keep things feeling fresh. Don’t worry, more holiday events are coming down the line, but I think I’m most excited about the Player Character refresh.

Phasmophobia is about to become a lot spookier, according to a recent press release from Kinetic Games. Chronicle is the main seller this time around, and it’s going to completely change how players take note of the ghosts within these homes. From the press release:

“The first major update coming to the definitive horror game is Chronicle. This will bring changes to the journal and rework how Ghost Hunters can capture evidence. The Photos tab will be replaced with a Media tab featuring three new sections. Photos, Videos, and Sound Recordings. With any photographic, audio, or visual evidence logged in the corresponding pages.”

“The game’s media quality system is being replaced too. With a player’s first ‘capture’ of any media type labeled as ‘Unique’. These will reward lots of cash and XP at the end of a contract, while ‘duplicates’ will reward much less.”

“Chronicle will also introduce the Sound Recorder, a brand new piece of equipment designed to record unique paranormal sounds. Players brave enough to do so will be able to listen back to their recordings in the updated journal, letting them discover helpful clues that may previously have been drowned out by terrified screams.”

I already know exactly which one of my friends is getting the Sound Recorder. Mainly because I need to hear them scream when they finally catch something on it. Alongside Chronicle, we’ll also finally see the often-mentioned Character Overhaul in Phasmophobia. I’ve grown so used to the same crew that it’s going to be jarring for a bit. But I can’t wait to finally see some new blood join the fray.

Plus, with Phasmophobia finally hitting consoles, it’s moved into an impressive sales number. Over 20 million copies sold on PC, and over 2 million copies sold on consoles.

Alongside the main updates, we’ll also be seeing some updates to some of our favorite Phasmophobia maps. Bleasdale Farmhouse and Grafton Farmhouse are getting major updates, along with the tease of a new, smaller map. That’s on top of even more Holiday events, like the Winter’s Jest event that terrified us this year. According to the press release:

“Outdoorsy hunters will be pleased to know there are two map reworks on the way this year. Bleasdale Farmhouse will receive a complete overhaul. With visual enhancements and a complete redesign of the layout, including new locations for ghosts to haunt. Players will be able to explore a garden just outside the main living room. Complete with ghost rooms, as well as revamped areas to explore. Grafton Farmhouse will also receive an update later this year.”

There’s even more Phasmophobia to come. With a player character overhaul, a new small map, and updates for the Easter, Halloween, and Holiday seasons set to arrive in 2025. Plans for 2026 are already underway too. With house map reworks, even more new maps, and Horror 2.0 in the works.

“We’re beyond excited for the new updates and reworks coming to Phasmophobia this year,” said Daniel Knight (Dknighter), Director of Kinetic Games and Lead Developer of Phasmophobia. “Our early access period so far has given us a fantastic opportunity to listen to our players, and the big changes we’re making are a direct reflection of the feedback we’re seeing. We’re really proud of the direction Phasmophobia is going in, thanks in no small part to our amazing community, and we can’t wait to see what everyone thinks of some of the surprises in store for 2025.”

I Can’t Wait To Dive in for More Wild Events

Phasmophobia is one of those games that I can’t help but keep returning to. No matter if I’m playing it in VR or non-VR mode, it’s just a fantastic way to spend some time with your friends. This roadmap makes it even more exciting. The Player Character Overhaul, combined with the new Journal, is going to change how every haunt progresses. We’ve learned how these ghosts work over the years, and it’s going to take a minute to learn their new tricks.

I can’t deny though; I want to find out what Phasmophobia‘s Horror 2.0 is going to be all about. While we may need to wait a little longer to learn more about that feature, this new roadmap is giving me more than enough to anticipate.