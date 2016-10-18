Phil Collins Is Really Not Happy With Paul McCartney

​In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, master of the ballad and co-creator of Best Song of All Time “Easy Lover,”​ Phil Collins spoke about 14-year-old bad blood between Paul McCartney and himself.

It started back in 2002 when Collins apparently approached McCartney backstage at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee asking him to sign his Beatles biography. Collins says McCartney replied, incredibly, “Oh Heather, our little Phil’s a bit of a Beatles fan.”

“And I thought, ‘You fuck, you fuck. Never forgot it,” he said. “McCartney was one of my heroes. But he has this thing when he’s talking to you, where he makes you feel… ‘I know this must be very hard for you, because I’m a Beatle. I’m Paul McCartney and it must be very hard for you to actually be holding a conversation with me.”

Holy shit.

The interview came as part of the lead up to Collins’s recent announcement that he will be coming out of retirement to tour his ‘Not Dead Yet’ tour. The legendary musician recently spoke at a press conference about his mental and physical health issues, saying, “I stopped work [10 years ago] because I wanted to be a dad at home. As bad luck would have it, as soon as I retired, my family split up… That’s when I started drinking.”

He has also said it’s not likely he’ll be behind the drums on the upcoming tour, because of nerve damage he’s suffered over the years.