Phil Collins Performed “In The Air Tonight” With The Roots and Wow

The 2016 comeback we have all been waiting for is finally happening. Phil ‘yer da’ Collins has returned baby, and he is, for all intents and purposes, actually fully smashing it (although – could you really expect anything less from the man who wrote this track​?)



The Genesis drummer recently announced a memoir and a comeback tour, and appeared on The Tonight Show last night to perform “In The Air Tonight”, backed by the show’s house band The Roots. And boy is there a lot to love here. Firstly: look at the satisfaction on Questlove’s face when he gets to play the big drum break. It’s the sort that could sustain a man without food and water. I feel better about my life just watching him.



Secondly: Phil Collins himself is a true mass of complexities. He has the gait of a regular doing karaoke down the local; his attire is golf-uncle-at-a-family-party-chic. But look closer. Check that collar pop on the Ralphy polo? Phil is oozing confidence – he knows he’s got the sauce, and he’s out here sounding like a man twenty years his junior. More on that: how is Phil Collins’ voice still this good at age 65? Does he only drink lemon and honey? Does he wash his tonsils in almond milk? And, lowkey, can I still cop tickets for the tour?



