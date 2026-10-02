Phil Collins Takes Another Shot at Paul McCartney After Surprising Discovery in Beatles Documentary

A beef so real, it’s been alive for over twenty years. Phil Collins has always claimed that the beloved Beatle Paul McCartney has been a little snarkier than we might think. Now, in a report from The Mirror, he believes that McCartney is the reason why he was cut from the Beatles Anthology docuseries being re-released by Disney.

Originally, the 1995 doc featured George Harrison referencing Collins’ cover of the Beatles classic “Tomorrow Never Knows”. But upon rewatching it, he saw that section was edited out completely. Consequently, the Genesis frontman suspected that McCartney might be behind that executive decision.

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“The one feather in my cap, which I’ll never forget, was with The Beatles Anthology….the three got the tapes out of ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’. And they were playing it on the multi-track,” Phil Collins recalled. “I thought, ‘The Beatles mentioned my name.’ I went back to watch it recently, and they’d taken it out. It’s not there anymore. I don’t know, maybe McCartney didn’t like it.”

Paul McCartney has not spoken publicly about the validity of his comments. But it does trace back to a central issue between the two singers. Back in 2016, Collins told the Sunday Times that the Beatles legend made an extremely demeaning comment towards him that rubbed him the wrong way for over a decade.

Why Phil Collins Had Bad Blood With Paul McCartney For Years

“I met him when I was working at the Buckingham Palace party back in 2002. McCartney came up with Heather Mills, and I had a first edition of The Beatles, by Hunter Davies, and I said, ‘Hey, Paul, do you mind signing this for me?’” Phil Collins recalled.

“And he said, ‘Oh, Heather, our little Phil’s a bit of a Beatles fan.’ And I thought, ‘You f**k, you f**k.’ Never forgot it. He has this thing when he’s talking to you, where he makes you feel [like], ‘I know this must be hard for you because I’m a Beatle. I’m Paul McCartney, and it must be very hard for you to actually be holding a conversation with me,’” Phil Collins added.

In another interview with Billboard, he recalled Paul McCartney eventually reaching out with a half-hearted apology. He was more concerned with them moving on from the situation rather than talking about it in public.

“He’s been in touch about it because he was upset,” Phil Collins said at the time. “I certainly didn’t get any flowers from him; I got more of a ‘Let’s just get on with our lives.’ And I’m sorry he’s upset that I kinda said something nasty about him — well, it wasn’t really nasty. If people don’t tell people that sometimes their attitude could be a bit better, then you’re not gonna get any better, y’know?”

By 2018, it seemed they’d put the bad blood to rest. Phil Collins wished he never said anything, and McCartney personally donated to a charity auction the “In The Air Tonight” singer held. But clearly, those bad feelings still simmered in the background.

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