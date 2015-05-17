Phil Jones Eats It, Heads Ball Away From Giroud While Face Down on Turf

In the first half against Arsenal, Phil Jones got himself twisted around tracking a ball intended for Olivier Giroud and wound up going down to the ground on the play. Giroud, however, was still upright and looking at an uncontested shot on goal, so Jones scrambled on all fours like a toddler and just threw his face at the ball moments before Giroud could get his foot on it. Instead of any kind of useful touch, the ball caught Giroud’s leg mid-step and he simply ran through it as it harmlessly bounced out of play.

It wound up being just a funny little clip of Jones jamming his face into the ground, but it could have been much more gruesome with Giroud bearing down on him like that. It was a pretty ballsy move (though just a little bit reckless) and Giroud couldn’t believe it actually happened. Or maybe he was just marveling at Jones’s ability to scratch his nose with everything else going on.

Videos by VICE

[NBCSN]