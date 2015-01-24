Phil Kieran Returns to “Destroy Us” with Live Act Le Carousel

Phil Kieran is a man of many talents, and a bit of a renaissance artist. Having dipped his hands in everything from event curation, to painting, and scoring films, it is easy to forget that Kieran is also a damn fine producer. Not only has he formed a career as a techno producer, but also as a live act under the alias Le Carousel, which he has returned to with his first single since his debut album two years ago. The track itself is infused with the melodic sound of ‘Carousel’ off of their latest release. It begins with a flowery chillwave-esque intro, but hits hard with that driving bassline and percussion to give it a psychedelic dance vibe.

Last time we spoke with Phil he described his alias as an accumulation of his past creative endeavours. “With Le Carousel I was trying to do something that had no boundaries, I was trying to make music that described the way I was feeling and who I am. Out of all my works those productions are what I’m most proud of.”

Videos by VICE

“Destroy Us” gives us a glimpse of what they’ve been working since their last release and from the sounds of it there is another album on the horizon. Wetting our appetites for more, it looks like Le Carousel is officially back.

Le Carousel is on Facebook // SoundCloud

You can follow Geoff on Twitter @gpharricks