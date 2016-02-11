Phil Insults His New Pet in Today’s Comic from Jim Pluk By Jim Pluk February 11, 2016, 2:39pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Jim’s blog, Instagram, Tumblr, and Facebook. Tagged:Comics!, Jim Pluk, pets, phil the punk, Rich Kids, spoiled, stoats, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE ‘Horribly Unethical’: Startup Experimented on Suicidal Teens on Social Media With Chatbot 03.07.23 By Chloe Xiang Inside the GOP’s Disinformation Playbook 01.27.23 By Todd Zwillich How Nextdoor Put Neighbors In a Housing Policy ‘Cage Match’ 01.24.23 By Aaron Gordon One of NZ’s Biggest OnlyFans Stars Went From Working at Subway to Owning A House At 19 01.09.23 By Sasha Borissenko