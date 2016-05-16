Philadelphia 76ers First Team to Offer Ads on Jerseys, According to Nonsense Corporate Jargon

Whatever your thoughts on turning NBA uniforms into mobile ad campaigns, it’s happening, so it’s best to just get over it. They won’t be big and garish, and in the Sixers’ case they might even be a welcome distraction to the action on the court. Philadelphia announced a deal this morning with StubHub, who also runs their ticket re-sale operation, and it is a modest 2½-by-2½-inch patch over the heart. The deal will run for all three years of the NBA’s test program, beginning in the 2017-18 season, and will net the Sixers $5 million per year.

Now that all the particulars are out of the way, lets get to the Optimizing Streams of Innovation and Strategic Efficiency word salad that the team and ticket company released, championing the deal. First, here’s 76ers CEO Scott O’Neil:

“We are about being first, being different, being innovative and getting to market at quickly as we can,” 76ers CEO Scott O’Neil said. “We’re thrilled that the NBA has decided to be an innovator among the major sports leagues in this country, we’re happy that we will be the beneficiaries, and we know that being first here will drive value for our partner.”

All these exciting words like “innovate” and “first” repeated a bunch of times really gets me fired the hell up for the possibilities of a blue StubHub patch on the front of the jerseys. Who knows, maybe it will even innovate them into being first in the—or at least not the exact fucking opposite of first. What is your opinion, though, on whether Little Scottie will want to turn himself into a mobile ad campaign for the secondary ticket market?

“We have a very strong opinion that little Scottie, who is 9 years old, will want to wear what the players are wearing on the court,” O’Neil said.

Good. Good.

Now, what about fears that companies are soulless and unfeeling money changers? Is there someone out there from StubHub that can speak to the chance at simulating human emotion via a company logo on mesh athletic wear? But maybe frame it through the lens of military strategy. You know, like how most humans talk about and relate to things.

“This is strategic beachhead property for us,” StubHub CEO Scott Cutler said. “We, as a company, have been very transaction oriented. We want to be more a part of the emotional experience fans have with their teams, and we think a deal like this gets us closer.”

Tremendous. Thank you, Scott and Scott, for letting us know the importance of the tiny blue rectangle on the new shirts you will be selling.

