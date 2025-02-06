philadelphia-ad-agency-is-trolling-chiefs-fans-for-charity

An unspoken rule around the Super Bowl is that, if your team makes it to the big game, you’re obligated to mercilessly troll the other team and their fans. Ahead of this year’s contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, an ad agency in Philly is giving a shining example of the annual tomfoolery with their billboard appealing to Chiefs fans.

Situated next to the Chiefs’ home field of Arrowhead Stadium, the signage was purchased by a Philadelphia company and lists a number (816-323-GO KC) followed by a slogan: “Call for a Pep Rally in Your Pocket.”

Adorned in Chiefs red with the team’s logo, the sign is clearly designed to make Kansas City locals believe calling the number will result in some sort of inspirational messaging about the team they love. In reality, however, the billboard is a playful jab at Chiefs fans with a charitable effort fueling it.

Anyone who dials the number won’t hear a message from Patrick Mahomes or the Chiefs’ tomahawk chop. Instead, they’ll hear the Philadelphia Eagles fight song, “Fly, Eagles, Fly!”

The company behind it, Aloysius Butler & Clark, shared in a press release explaining that every time someone calls, they will donate to both the Eagles Autism Foundation and Kansas City’s Hunt Family Foundation. The ad agency promised to donate up to $5,000 to the causes.

“We wanted to give back to two great charities in a meaningful but uniquely Philly way,” said Colleen Masters, the company’s executive creative director. “Like any proud part of the Philadelphia community, we take our sports seriously. With the Eagles in the big game, this seemed like a great chance to take our team spirit well beyond our borders.”

I love hearing stories like this. First, it’s for a good cause, and they’re helping out two of the top charities in each city. Second, it’s a super creative marketing strategy.

While Super Bowl commercials are the pinnacle during this event, a 30-second spot costs millions and goes directly to bigwigs. Taking a couple thousand and the cost of the billboard to get your brand out there, while also donating to charity, is a very smart way of advertising your messaging and values.

They don’t call it the City of Brotherly Love for nothing.