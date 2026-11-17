Philadelphia rapper D. Jones has died. He was 42. Real name Darrell Jones, the local hip-hop artist, was shot during a road rage incident.

According to local news affiliate Fox 29, Jones was shot during the early morning hours on Nov. 14, 2026. Jones was driving his GMC Yukon near Erie Avenue and Sydenham Street around 1:30 am on Saturday. Gunshots suddenly rang out, and Jones was hit, causing him to crash his vehicle.

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When officers and first responders showed up at the scene of the crash, they discovered that Jones had crashed because he’d been shot. Their investigation connected to another incident in the area involving a man named Daniel Dickerson.

Per police reports, Dickerson—driving a Ford SUV—was involved in a road rage incident with a Dodge Ram. He’d allegedly fired on the vehicle and then continued down Erie Avenue. He was eventually stopped by officers. Dickerson, 40, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder and additional crimes.

At this time, there are no details as to what caused the initial road trage incident.

D. Jones leaves behind one son: five-year-old Aadon

Jones is survived by many family members, including his five-year-old son, Aadon. It’s reported that they had just celebrated Aadon’s fifth birthday roughly a week and a half before Jones’ death.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Jones’ family has spoken out about how heartbroken they are. “My son was my everything, he was my everything, I’m so lost and broken without him,” said his mother, Yolanda Jones.

His sister, Destinee Pinkney, added, “He was just a light. He just brought so much positivity no matter where he went, always making people laugh. You were never not laughing around him; he was an amazing Dad, amazing.”

Jones’ close friend, Mando, offered, “He was the best rapper. He was my friend, he was my brother, he was family. I know New York, Baltimore, Chicago, everybody loved him.” Mando concluded, “He didn’t believe anything was possible; he believed everything was possible.”

An evening vigil for Jones is scheduled for Nov. 17 in North Philadelphia. Jones reportedly had a show schedule for December that his family say will still happen, presuabmely with other acts already booked.

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