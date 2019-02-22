The Philippines Had A Mass Wedding For Cops, And We Have So Many Questions

We are not exactly sure what is going on, but here are the facts. On February 20th, Philippine National Police Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde and his wife, sponsored a wedding for 19 couples from the Philippine National Police. The ceremony took place at Camp Crame, the national headquarters of the police force. And apparently, it’s an annual thing!



Albayalde said “This mass wedding day offered to our personnel clearly manifests our commitment not only to be credible, effective and efficient law enforcement officers but also to be responsible, God-centered and loving husband and wife of family.”

Videos by VICE

But, but, but… how does a mass wedding turn them into credible and efficient law enforcement? And if it’s sponsored by the government, then is it taxpayers’ money used to pay for the wedding and reception? Also, does the wedding make them God-centered, despite the police’s involvement in the government’s bloody war on drugs? Awkward.

Politics and religion aside, our growing confusion stems from the practicalities of this wedding. How were the couples chosen? Did both husband and wife need to be from the police force to join in the soirée? And at the celebration, did the priest have to say every couple’s names throughout the mass?

19 couples and 10 flower girls were part of the entourage. Photo from the Philippine National Police

But also who are the flower girls? There are more couples than flower girls, so did they have to share flower girls?

We hear the reception was sponsored too. Were there 19 bouquet tosses, 19 first dances, and 19 cakes to cut? Were all their police friends invited? More importantly, how do we get an invite next year?

Well if anything, it sure seemed to be a hell of a celebration. Considering the decreasing trust Filipinos have towards the police, it’s er, fascinating, to know police leadership still found a way to party using the people’s money. Congratulations to the newlywed cops!