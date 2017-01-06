Philippine President Duterte Cozies Up to Russia as He Cuts US Ties

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visited a Russian warship docked in Manila on Friday, signaling his desire to strengthen the country’s relationship with Russia.



“We welcome our Russian friends. Anytime you want to dock here for anything, for play, for replenish supplies, or maybe our ally to protect us,” Duterte said, as he greeted Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov, head of the Flotilla of the Russian Navy Pacific Fleet.



This is the first time the Russian and Philippines navies have officially come into contact, but for Duterte it is just the latest posturing as Philippines relations with the U.S. continue to weaken.



