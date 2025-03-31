Philips Hue Cameras Are Getting a Free Update to Improve Battery Life

There have been numerous complaints about poor battery life on the Philips Hue Secure Camera for a while, with customers’ experiences falling far short of Philips‘ assertion that “Under typical usage at 20 degrees Celsius with 10 wake ups per day resulting in 10 clips with an average duration of 10 seconds, the expected battery life is 3 months.”

Now it’d seem, from a recent firmware update, that it came down to the cameras’ software mucking things up and not utilizing the internal battery to its full potential. If that’s been your experience with the battery-powered version of the Hue Secure Camera, head into your device’s settings to update it and find out.

numerous fixes

Firmware version 1.2.32.976110 came out last week, and it takes aim at a few issues people have had with the Hue Secure camera. Note that there’s a wired version of the Philips Hue Secure that, obviously, didn’t have the issue with battery life.

From Philips’ release notes on the update, firmware 1.2.32.976110 makes the following tweaks:

Improved the accuracy of WiFi router names displayed in the app for better identification.

Fixed issues causing short clips to be uploaded and improved overall upload success rates.

Adjusted PIR cooldown settings to be more user-friendly and intuitive.

Reduced battery consumption by optimizing motion snooze settings, leading to better efficiency in busy locations.

Reduced instances of unreachable battery cameras and fixed cases where battery cameras failed to enter sleep mode properly.

Improved automatic day/night switching for battery cameras for more accurate lighting adjustments.

Enhanced battery performance by minimizing unnecessary wake ups, extending battery life.

I haven’t given the update a try yet because I don’t have a Philips Hue Secure Camera handy, so I’ll stop short of saying that Philips has fixed the problem for sure. We’ll hear about it from consumers if Philips hasn’t, though, I’m sure.