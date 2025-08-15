There’s a Deal on My Favorite Waterpik Alternative—Perfect for People Who Hate to Floss

You want your dentist to like you, right? Or to put it more accurately, you want your dentist not to think you’re a lying, dirty-mouthed filth monger who says they floss regularly only to have their lying little gums bleed all over the dentist during their teeth cleaning, thus outing them as somebody who doesn’t perform this basic but necessary bit of hygiene.

Flossing kind of sucks. I do it every night, but I get why people don’t like to do it, especially when they’re just starting out or getting back into it after a long break. Gums bleed, and floss can be kind of finicky.

If that sounds like you, then you should check out a water flosser. It does the same job, only with a concentrated jet of water. No bleeding, no finicky floss. I’ve used a bunch during my testing here at VICE, and one of my favorite water flossers is on sale for $21 off.

Prices have risen to $100 for the Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser, which remains a favorite water flosser of mine. That’s steep, and it’s a price jump that I’ve seen on several Waterpik models ever since the ludicrously poorly thought-out tariff situation took hold of the country.

While Waterpiks remain my favorite water flossers, I’ve used several Philips Sonicare models that come in as close seconds. I haven’t seen the same price increases on Philips Sonicare water flossers, which creates a bit of daylight between their prices and that of the Waterpiks.

Unlike cordless water flossers, the Power Flosser 3000 is made to sit on your countertop. You lose the ability to toss it into a drawer when you’re done with it, but in exchange for trading away some of your counter space, you get a more nimble flosser, since it doesn’t have to house the water tank.

For $69, it’s one of the cheapest models that I’d still recommend. And hey, if you need any additional rationalization, just think of how much cheaper it is than not flossing and paying the dentist to fix your teeth later on.