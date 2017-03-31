Phillies’ 27-Year-Old Rookie Tears Up After Finding Out He Earned Opening Day Roster Spot

For a lot of ball players, there’s a time when you just give up that childhood dream of playing in the majors. You’re just too old to crack into it. But 27-year-old Phillies rookie Brock Stassi didn’t really listen to any of that garbage reasoning, and stuck with his game plan to make it by any means possible. And when Stassi found out he finally made it, it made for an emotional moment.

Stassi was initially drafted as a pitcher by the Cleveland indians in the 44th round of the 2010 draft, but declined to sign in order to attend another year at the University of Nevada. In 2011, Stassi was picked up in the 33rd round of the draft by the Phillies as a pitcher as well, but was listed as an outfielder, and then was curiously given a first baseman’s glove on his first day of playing with Williamsport (the Phillies’ New York-Penn League team). After milling about in the minor leagues—and after playing in Puerto Rico’s Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente—he tweaked his swing and finally got his call up at the age of 27.

Now, Stassi is listed as first baseman on the Phillies roster for Opening Day at Cincinnati, and he couldn’t be more pleased. And his journey certainly wasn’t lost on his brother Max, who documented some of the markers along Stassi’s roadmap to the pros:

Congrats to my big brother @brockstassi28 !!! I couldn’t be happier!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iBqcRtVJdX

— Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) March 30, 2017

What’s that? Sorry, no, I’m not crying. I’m just allergic to freshly mowed grass. You’re crying. Whatever.