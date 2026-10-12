Phoebe Bridgers’ Acoustic Set for A24 Music Series Reunites Beloved Indie Rock Trio

Phoebe Bridgers, solo indie darling and one-third of Boygenius, made a pit stop on her Lost Tour to film an acoustic set for A24’s Sound Check At Cherry Lane Theatre series, with the video released on October 9, 2026. The film production studio pairs musicians with directors for the filmed set, and Bridgers teamed up with Lance Oppenheim for hers. But she was also joined by her Boygenius bandmates, marking their first recorded performance together since 2023.

Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus joined Phoebe Bridgers for two of her three songs. First, Bridgers opened with “On Video”, with longtime collaborator Ethan Gruska on piano. Bridgers contributed the track to the film Primetime, in which she also makes her major acting debut.

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For the tracks “Lost Boys” and “Haunted”, Baker and Dacus took the stage. Both songs appeared on Bridgers’ 2026 album Lost Weekend, and both Baker and Dacus have writing credit on “Haunted”. The trio most recently performed live together during Bridgers’ tour, but this is their first recorded performance since a 2023 SNL appearance.

The Boygenius Reunion is Their First Recorded Performance Since 2023

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In 2023, Boygenius released their latest album, The Record. This was followed by The Rest EP, before the trio went back to their solo endeavors. Lucy Dacus most recently released Forever Is a Feeling in March 2025. Meanwhile, Julien Baker’s latest project with Torres produced the album Send a Prayer My Way in April 2025.

However, Boygenius fans have never stopped carrying a torch for the Grammy-winning trio. While there haven’t been any rumors of new music, Bridgers did bring her bandmates out during a tour stop in New York at the end of September. Dacus and Baker took the stage to perform “Not Strong Enough” and “Powers”.

A lucky treat for the fans who were there in person, as Bridgers has put a moratorium on phones and cameras at her shows. So there’s no footage of that earlier Boygenius reunion, but there’s definitely footage of this latest one. And with Lance Oppenheim behind the camera, it’s both a sonic and visual feast.

The Lost Tour continues through North America on October 13, 2026. A seven-date U.K. leg kicks off on November 23, followed by seven dates in Europe. The tour concludes in Stockholm on December 12, 2026.

Miraculously, there was another indie rock reunion going on this past weekend apart from Boygenius. Jack White reunited with The Raconteurs on October 10, 2026, during a show in Nashville. For the encore, White brought out guitarist Brendan Benson and bassist Jack Lawrence, with drummer Patrick Keeler also serving in White’s current touring band. They played several favorites from their 2006 debut and 2008 follow-up, marking the first time they’ve performed together since 2019.

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