Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst Just Released a Whole-Ass LP Together

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst, your two favorite cry-along-with-the-lights-off singer-songwriters, are now Better Oblivion Community Center. They released their self-titled debut album by surprise on Wednesday night, shortly after performing melodically breezy but lyrically morbid “Dylan Thomas” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The LP itself flickers between melancholy acoustics and brighter, full-band chunks of Americana. Watch the Colbert performance at the top of the page, listen to Better Oblivion Community Center at the bottom of the page, and feel free to cry at your desk for the next four hours.

