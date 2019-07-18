Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Brilliant ‘Fleabag’ Play Is Heading to Movie Theaters

What can’t Phoebe Waller-Bridge do? Over the past few years, she’s acted alongside Meryl Streep; somehow managed to be the only redeeming part of that abysmal Han Solo movie; and masterminded three separate, fantastic TV shows—the best of which just earned a whopping 11 Emmy nominations, and deserves way more. And still, somehow, she’s found the time to do a massively successful revival of the play that started it all.

Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show, Fleabag—which inspired the TV series—just wrapped up a sold-out run in New York City earlier this year, and will open in London’s West End next month. Waller-Bridge has said that this will be the last time she performs the monologue, but if you haven’t managed to track down a ticket for one of the final show, worry not, because the thing is headed to movie theaters this September.

On September 12, for one night only, the fine folks at National Theatre Live will air a live broadcast of one of the last performances of Fleabag in theaters worldwide, Playbill reports.

For Fleabag fans who have seen the first season, the hour-long play should be pretty familiar. “Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” the show’s synopsis reads. “With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.”

The show is directed by Vicky Jones and written and performed by Waller-Bridge, obviously, since she can do everything and the rest of us mere mortals pale in comparison to her awesome power or whatever.

Tickets and a list of participating venues aren’t available yet, but National Theater Live says they will go up “soon,” meaning we’d all better keep obsessively refreshing the website or risk losing our shot at seeing Fleabag on stage once and for all. But that won’t happen—why would you believe in something awful when you could believe in something wonderful, right?