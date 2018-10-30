The Heartbreaking Photo of a Couple Recovered From the Indonesia Plane Crash

Lion Air Flight JT-610 from Jakarta en route to Pangkal Pinang crashed into the sea and sank on Monday, October 29, with 189 people on board.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has yet to relocate the main body of the aircraft, but since the crash they have been able to recover debris, aircraft parts and human remains in Tanjung Pakis in Jakarta.

The first pictures of debris showed personal belongings like ID cards, notebooks and passports.

But among these items, one stood out—a phone case with a picture of a couple holding hands printed on it, found near a small torn up bag.

Beberapa serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Pesawat membawa 178 penumpang dewasa, 1 penumpang anak-anak dan 2 bayi dengan 2 Pilot dan 5 FA. Basarnas dan Kementerian Perhubungan terus melakukan penanganan. Beberapa kapal tug boad berada di lokasi. pic.twitter.com/Gb6P4zjCQF — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018

It didn’t take a long time for people to trace the picture on the phone case. The photo was posted on August 2017 on Instagram, by Indonesian user @ineyunitasi.

The caption reads, “There is always a prayer that accompanies every step. [I] hope every step leads to success and every prayer leads to blessings.”

Though it’s still unclear who the phone case belongs to, or if either of the people on the photo were on board the ill-fated plane, the Instagram post has gone viral overnight. At the time of this writing, people have left over 10,000 messages of condolences on the post.

“You’re on a new journey to heaven, this picture is like your goodbye to the world,” posted user @joeta.naka.

User @maynifransiska30 said, “My deep condolences. Hopefully the victim’s family will be given strength and patience. Indonesia is grieving.”

Another user, @mr.vickylee commented, “Mashaallah this is sad : ‘( Because of the selfishness of the airline, many people died. They knew the plane had problems, yet they insisted on flying it.” Reports revealed the plane had technical issues in a previous flight.

The account itself does not seem active—its last post was on October 2017.

At least 10 intact bodies have been recovered from the sea, according to head of Basarnas Muhammad Syaugi. The bodies were sent to Polri Hostpital in East Jakarta, where families have gathered to identify their loved ones.

Fifty divers have been deployed to look for the rest of the victims.