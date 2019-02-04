My Secret Life as a Phone Sex Operator

In an age where every sexual fantasy under the sun awaits us at the end of a quick Google search via virtual reality, old-fashioned porn, or everything in between, what makes phone sex appealing in 2019? We spoke to phone sex operator and founder of to Phone Sex Secrets, Lynn, to find out why some people would rather engage their fantasies over the phone than online or even in bed.

Lynn explains that the imagination and one-on-one intimacy that phone sex relies on sets it apart from other mediums of sexual engagement and play. “Phone sex is a very specific type of information,” she says. “It is primarily about the connection and building a fantasy together, it’s interactive.”

With phone sex, sexual fantasy is not limited by the tangible world around us—or the Pornhub search bar. You can have sex with a mermaid in a castle under the sea or give an alien oral while floating through space. “There is no limit to what is made, created, or even safe to do,” says Lynn. “Our brains are great green screens […] and there are always people who have specific fantasies.”

Lynn describes some of the fantasies that are much safer and less consequential explored via phone sex than in an actual bed, like impregnation fantasies that can go through delivery. “That’s pretty hard to do as a cam girl or in a porno,” she says.



According to Lynn, phone sex allows her disabled clients to explore parts of their sexuality that they haven’t yet or are unable to in their physical life. For some disabled people who aren’t able to enjoy visual sexual stimulation like porn, Lynn’s services provide an alternative.

But no matter why you’re calling, phone sex can be for everyone. “Phone sex is two people working together to create a space that is either extremely intimate or completely crazy fantasy, sometimes a little bit of both,” says Lynn.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include the correct name of the phone sex operator and her website.