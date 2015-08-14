Phon.o’s “Bodycheck” Video Is For Your Dark and Dirty Friday Night

Whether it’s through servings of bass, techno, or moon-soaked house, Carsten Aermes, the German producer Phon.o, loves flipping genre switches faster than you can possibly keep up with. Still, his music always seems to find a home in the best of places, especially some of his home nation’s many iconic labels like Boysnoize Records and Modeselektor’s 50Weapons. This time around, he’s on Ellen Allien’s BPitch Control, for a new EP.

Flying his nation’s freak flag high, with a fervor of sound and visual deepness you’d come to accept from a music maker of the Deutschland, his latest EP is entitled Velvet Rage, and is kicking off with the track “Bodycheck,” along with a gloriously entrancing video. Pushed forward by an hypnotic vocal line (courtesy of Born In Flamez) revolving around themes of carnal desire, as well as low-lit frames of floating purple lips and jewel encrusted sequined masks, watching this will help ensure your Friday night kicks off as dark and dirty as possible.

