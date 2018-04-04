Photo Essay: Rose Namajunas Training Before UFC 223

On November 4, 2017, Rose Namajunas shocked the MMA world when she dropped Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the first round of their strawweight title bout at UFC 217. She was given next to no chance of winning but confounded the champ with her convincing feinting ability. As our own Jack Slack summed up in the aftermath:
The difference between meat-and-potatoes striking and clever striking isn’t in the few different arcs the fighter’s hands and feet can traverse; it is the stuff that comes between the strikes. The previous challengers for Jedrzejczyk’s crown were open books, where Namajunas was deceptive. Namajunas managed to put Jedrzejczyk on edge in a way that no one else has and dulled her reactions in the process.
On Saturday night in UFC 223’s co-main event, Namajunas once again faces Jedrzejczyk, who will be looking for revenge, and more importantly, to reclaim her title. In March, VICE Sports caught up with Namajunas in Denver, Colorado for this photo essay while she prepared for the rematch at 303 Training Center.