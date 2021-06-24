Photos From Key Moments of Former Philippine President Aquino’s Presidency

Former Philippine President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III died on Thursday at the age of 61.

According to local media reports, Aquino had been suffering from various health complications since 2019. He was undergoing dialysis and had a heart problem.

The son of Philippine democracy defender Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr. and the Philippines’ first female President Corazon Aquino, he served as the country’s 15th president from 2010 to 2016.

Aquino’s policies focused on fighting corruption in the government and stabilizing the country’s economy.

Below, we take a look at key moments in his presidency.

2010 Presidential Election

Aquino in a press conference after a poll showed him winning the 2010 Presidential Election by landslide. Photo: Ted Aljibe / AFP

While campaigning for the presidency, Aquino often wore yellow shirts, his family’s and the Liberal Party’s signature color. Behind him in this photo are portraits of his parents. Allies called on Aquino to run for the presidency after his mother, a democracy icon, died in 2009.

Aquino proclaimed President-elect of the Philippines on June 9, 2010, defeating former President Joseph Estrada. Photo: Ted Aljibe / AFP

South China Sea Dispute

Aquino with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Manila, Philippines in 2015. Photo: Wally Santana / POOL / AFP

It was during Aquino’s term that the Philippines took China to court at the United Nations-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration over the territorial dispute in the South China Sea. This later resulted in a victory for the Philippines.

Typhoon Haiyan

Aquino with people displaced by Typhoon Haiyan. Photo: Ryan Lim / Malacañang Photo Bureau / AFP

2013’s Typhoon Haiyan was one of the worst recorded natural disasters in the Philippines. It killed over 6,000 people and devastated entire towns. Aquino’s administration was criticized for its “slow” response to the disaster. In this photo, Aquino distributes relief goods to people displaced by the typhoon.

Bangsamoro Agreement

The signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro at the presidential Malacañang Palace in Manila on March 27, 2014. Photo: Noel Celis / AFP

The Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro was signed during Aquino’s term on March 27, 2014. The historic peace agreement between the Philippine government and the separatist Moro Islamic Liberation Front was meant to put an end to a longstanding armed conflict and create an autonomous Bangsamoro in the southern Philippines.

Foreign Visits

Aquino with U.S. President Barack Obama during a bilateral meeting at the presidential Malacañang Palace in Manila on April 28, 2014. Photo: Jim Watson / AFP

Aquino with Pope Francis during his five-day visit to the Philippines in January 2015. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

During his presidency, Aquino also welcomed to Malacañang Palace several foreign leaders including former United States President Barack Obama and Pope Francis. He was well-regarded by other global leaders and enjoyed high popularity ratings for majority of his presidency.

Mamasapano Clash

Philippine police commandoes load body bags containing the remains of their comrades killed in a clash with Muslim rebels, onto a truck in the town of Mamasapano, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on January 26, 2015. Photo: Mark Navales / AFP

On January 25, 2015, 44 Special Action Forces were killed in a 12-hour shootout with rebel groups. Aquino was criticized for not taking responsibility for what some called a botched police operation. The tragic event also affected the ratings of Aquino’s government.

Final Days In Office

Aquino during current Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s inauguration at the presidential Malacañang Palace on June 30, 2016. Photo: Ted Aljibe / AFP

Aquino’s term ended on June 30, 2016 and was succeeded by current President Rodrigo Duterte.

