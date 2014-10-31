Paris Photo Series Explores the Art of Voyeurism

“I like to look into people’s windows,” says Gail Albert Halaban, the photographer and “friendly window watcher” behind Paris Views, a new photo book that features people going about their everyday lives from one Parisian apartment window to another.

Halaban doesn’t use a telephoto lens, and makes no attempt to get up-close, paparazzi-style snapshots of faux pas or moments of scandal. Instead, her photos illustrate her own curiosities about the lives of others, and feature mundane moments where people cook dinner, watch TV, and chat with friends. “At first I know it sounds kind of creepy,” Halaban continues. “Many people may even think it’s illegal. But when you see my photographs of Paris, you will realize I’m a friendly window watcher.” all fall under her lens, framed through curtains, shutters, and French architecture.

Videos by VICE

In fact, Halaban goes to great lengths to ensure she isn’t breaking any laws, securing permission from her subjects before raising her camera arm. Her first foray into the voyeuristic style came in the form of a photo book called Out My Window, which captured her experiences as a young mother in New York City, looking out into the windows of neighboring apartments. After her success, the French M Magazine commissioned her to take similar photos in Paris.

Somehow, her kind approach does little to dampen the thrilling voyeuristic feel and inherent alienation captured in the act of gazing from one window into another. Enjoy the Paris apartments and intimate moments of Gail Albert Halaban’s Paris Views below:

Paris Views comes out today via Aperture, a not-for-profit photo book publisher. Grab your copy here.

Related:

Charting The Infinite Waters Of The Internet, One Family Photo At A Time

Warped Photo Series Turns Abandoned Buildings Into 360 Degree Panoramas

See Star Wars Invade The Real World In This Gritty Urban Photo Series