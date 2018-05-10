This Photographer Captures Intimate NYC Street Encounters

Chase Hall’s Milk and Honey series explores portraiture in the city—presenting a window of resiliency, empathy, and wisdom across the communities he captures. Hall’s new edition features 60 pages of color photos in a limited edition hardcover. VICE previously covered the first iteration of the Milk and Honey series of street portraiture in 2016. Born in 1993 and raised across Minnesota, Chicago, Las Vegas, Colorado, Dubai, and Malibu, Hall now lives and works in New York. His work has been exhibited at Museo Tamayo, DEPART foundation, and Cob Gallery. Thirty percent of the proceeds from book sales benefit the Big Smiles program, a therapeutic art program serving children’s hospitals in LA.

More images from Milk and Honey II below. You can purchase here.

